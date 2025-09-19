Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.