Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,675,000 after buying an additional 87,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,334,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $268.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.49. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $316.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.