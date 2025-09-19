Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

