Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.20.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.24 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

