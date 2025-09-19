Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.