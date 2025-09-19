Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6,879.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.53. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

