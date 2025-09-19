Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

