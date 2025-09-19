Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 82,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.