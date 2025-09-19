Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,775,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $766.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.25, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $383.03 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.