Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Woori Bank $WF

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 3,000.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 115,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WF opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Woori Bank has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Woori Bank ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,790.97 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

