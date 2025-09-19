Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,989,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

