Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

