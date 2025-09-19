Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $243,118,000 after buying an additional 222,789 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 825.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,506,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $405.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $343.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

