Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

