Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,396.90. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $32.17 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

