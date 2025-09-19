Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Eni SpA $E

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ENI by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in ENI by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ENI by 23,744.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ENI by 5,369.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

