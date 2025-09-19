Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This trade represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,188,369.69. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

