Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 458 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,372,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WEC opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.