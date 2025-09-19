Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after buying an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $755.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $739.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.93. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.