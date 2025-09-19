Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Strategy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strategy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Strategy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Strategy by 2.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 142,150 shares worth $59,289,351. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Stock Performance
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
