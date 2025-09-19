Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

