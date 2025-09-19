Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

