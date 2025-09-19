Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Docusign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,709,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,414.44. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,533 shares of company stock worth $6,598,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

