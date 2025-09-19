Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 22.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.