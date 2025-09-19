Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

LHX opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.52. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

