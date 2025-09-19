Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.45.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

