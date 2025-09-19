Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $39.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

