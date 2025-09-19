Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.