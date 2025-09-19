Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $292.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.66 and its 200-day moving average is $283.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

