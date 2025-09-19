Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after acquiring an additional 131,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AON stock opened at $352.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.