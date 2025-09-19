Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,982,000 after buying an additional 100,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,918,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.