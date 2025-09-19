Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.