Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 979 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 132.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.7%

GEN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

