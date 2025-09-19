Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

