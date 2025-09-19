Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 17.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 56.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,662 shares of company stock worth $181,008. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.9%

TER opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

