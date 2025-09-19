AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank now has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. AbbVie traded as high as $221.85 and last traded at $220.65, with a volume of 894906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.81.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
