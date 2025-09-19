AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy Rating

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Shares of ABBV opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.91. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $222.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,154,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 550.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

