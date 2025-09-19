ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $678.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.