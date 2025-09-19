Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 170,400 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:THW opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.48.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
