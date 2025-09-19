Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 905,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 6,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 67.6% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the second quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

