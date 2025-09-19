Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $73.33 Average PT from Analysts

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

