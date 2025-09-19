Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%
ADIL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
