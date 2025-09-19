AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.92.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $283.43 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -442.85 and a beta of 1.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

