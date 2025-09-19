Afentra (LON:AET) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 88 to GBX 90 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.

Shares of LON:AET opened at GBX 49.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.70. Afentra has a 52 week low of GBX 33.07 and a 52 week high of GBX 56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.40 million, a P/E ratio of 235.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

