Afentra (LON:AET) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 88 to GBX 90 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AET
Afentra Price Performance
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.