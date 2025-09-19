AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.92.

AGF Management Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$8.17 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$920.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total transaction of C$79,370.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,733 shares of company stock worth $1,159,908. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

