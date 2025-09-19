Alexander John Abrey Acquires 360,490 Shares of Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 360,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £10,814.70.

Eden Research Stock Down 3.6%

LON:EDEN opened at GBX 2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.92. Eden Research plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.26.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.