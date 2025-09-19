Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $387.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $167.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

