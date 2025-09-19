Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.66. 65,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 58,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.60.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Amar Bukkasagaram sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$40,590.00. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

