Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Allegion by 78.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.