Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.3750.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

ALSN stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $100,347,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 128.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after purchasing an additional 683,035 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,740,000 after purchasing an additional 406,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $31,740,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

